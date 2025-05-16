Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NATO allies need to close defence spending gaps, Italy and Germany say

Reuters |
May 16, 2025 09:11 PM IST

DEFENCE-MINISTERS-ITALY-EUROPE-PRESS-CONFERENCE:NATO allies need to close defence spending gaps, Italy and Germany say

By Angelo Amante

NATO allies need to close defence spending gaps, Italy and Germany say
NATO allies need to close defence spending gaps, Italy and Germany say

ROME -Boosting defence spending is a task for all NATO members willing to close gaps with allies, ministers from historic low-spenders Italy and Germany said on Friday, following a round of talks with European counterparts.

Germany's Boris Pistorius and Italy's Guido Crosetto spoke after meeting in Rome with fellow defence ministers from Poland, France and Britain, while in Istanbul Russia and Ukraine held direct talks for the first time in three years.

NATO allies are under pressure from the United States to agree on a goal to spend 5% of their GDP on defence over the next decade, a huge increase from the current 2% goal.

"It is the task of all NATO states in Europe and beyond to close the capability gaps ... regardless of whether it ends up costing 2.5, 3 or 3.5%," Pistorius told reporters, referring to spending targets.

On meeting capability goals, Pistorius said, "This will certainly cost more money than 2%. I suspect around 3% or more," declining to offer a set target in the debate on how much NATO countries should spend on defence.

Hiking military spending is sensitive for highly indebted Italy. Rome was below the 2% target in 2024 and is set to hit it this year by including items - such as pensions for retired soldiers - which were previously excluded.

According to NATO estimates, Germany's defence spending stood at 2.12% of GDP last year, up from 1.19% in 2014.

Crosetto, a close ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, said Italy and Germany had to do more.

"In recent years, we have not invested as much in defence as other nations; we did not think it was so important and necessary, now we have realised it," Crosetto told reporters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / NATO allies need to close defence spending gaps, Italy and Germany say
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On