Nato, Russia eye more talks despite tensions

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the military organisation and Russia have agreed to try to set up more meetings to ease tensions between them amid deep concern in the West about whether Moscow might order an invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the Nato-Russia Council, Stoltenberg said both parties had “expressed the need to resume dialogue and to explore a schedule of future meetings.”

He said that the 30 Nato countries want to discuss ways to prevent dangerous military incidents, reduce space and cyber threats, as well as arms control and disarmament, including setting agreed limits on missile deployments.

But Stoltenberg said that any talks about Ukraine wouldn’t be easy.

“There are significant differences between Nato allies and Russia on this issue,” he told reporters, after what he said was “a very serious and direct exchange” with Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko and deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin.

Stoltenberg underlined that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements on its own, and that Nato would continue to leave its door open to new members, rejecting a key demand by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the military organisation halt its expansion.

“No one else has anything to say, and of course Russia does not have a veto,” he said.

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman also underlined that any European country should have the right to join Nato if it wants to.

Senate Democrats unveil Russia sanctions bill

US Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a bill to impose sweeping sanctions on top Russian government and military officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and key banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine. It has provisions to help bolster Ukraine’s security and encourages the US to “consider all available and appropriate measures” to ensure the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - a “tool of malign influence of the Russian Federation” - does not become operational.

