Nearly 100 employees at Islamabad airport infected with Covid-19

The fifth deadly wave of coronavirus in Pakistan has left approximately 100 employees at Islamabad airport infected with Covid-19, reported ARY News.

Initially, the Omicron strain was detected in some officers of the ATC control tower which infected the other officers and personnel at the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The infected employees included senior officers including director, joint director, assistant director and ATC control.

Furthermore, because of a lack of prevention measures at the Islamabad airport, it is expected that more employees will contract the infection. Thousands of travellers were being tested for Covid-19 at the airport, according to reports, reported the news channel.

The Islamabad airport is also crowded with people these days, because of a complete restoration of airline operations, which has become worrisome for airport officials.

Notably, Pakistan registered 7,678 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in 2020, official data showed on Friday morning.