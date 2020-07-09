e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nepal’s coronavirus cases soar to over 16,500

Nepal’s coronavirus cases soar to over 16,500

In the past 24 hours, 139 people have been discharged after their successful treatment, said Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

world Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Kathmandu
There are currently 8,605 active coronavirus cases in Nepal
There are currently 8,605 active coronavirus cases in Nepal(REUTERS)
         

Nepal on Thursday reported 108 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total count to 16,531.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

In the past 24 hours, 139 people have been discharged after their successful treatment, said Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Health Ministry. A total of 7,891 people have been discharged so far after recovering from the disease, he said.

The number of coronavirus infections across the country has significantly decreased due to precautionary measures, the spokesperson said. There are currently 8,605 active coronavirus cases in the country.

tags
top news
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
India’s Covid-19 deaths per million among lowest globally: Health Ministry
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone switched off, search underway
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
What does airborne Covid mean? CSIR DG explains as WHO prepares brief
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In