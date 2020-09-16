e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported

Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am,” the National Seismological Centre tweeted minutes after the tremors.

world Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Kathmandu
The tremors were felt in the most eastern part of the country as well.
The tremors were felt in the most eastern part of the country as well.(AP)
         

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted central Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district which has already been ravaged by flood and landslide and earthquake of 2015.

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am,” the National Seismological Centre tweeted minutes after the tremors.

The tremors were felt in the most eastern part of the country as well. “It is a continued aftershock of 2015’s earthquake,” Chief Seismologist of NSC Lok Bijay Adhikari confirmed to ANI over the phone.

No damages have been reported yet from the epicentre of the earthquake.

“Since the jolt was felt, we haven’t received any reports of damage or loss of human lives. We have already contacted all the wards inside the district to confirm if any mishap occurred or anybody needs any assistance. As of now, we haven’t received any information on the matter,” Rajan Adhikari, Superintendent of Police stationed at Sindhupalchowk, confirmed to ANI in a telephonic conversation.

In 2015, nearly 10,000 people had lost their lives and thousands were injured when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 Richter scale had struck the Himalayan nation. Sindhupalchok, one of the epicentres of the earthquake, had suffered the most.

tags
top news
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In