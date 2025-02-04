Netflix boss says Meghan Markle adapting bestselling romance novel for screen

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria reveals that the streaming giant remains “excited” about collaborating with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on future projects. The Duchess is currently working on a bestselling romance novel for the screen. Despite disappointing ratings for Prince Harry's polo documentary, Netflix remains committed to their partnership with Sussexes.(The Archewell Foundation)

Even after Prince Harry’s super-flop five-part documentary POLO, which received a lukewarm reception, with critics calling it “boring,” Bajaria has backed Sussexes. Rumours intensified about the potential end of the £80 million Netflix partnership when the couple did not appear for major promotions.

Netflix back Prince Harry and Meghan amidst super-flop project

However, Bajaria expressed particular excitement for Meghan Markle’s upcoming lifestyle cooking series, With Love, Meghan. “We have Meghan’s new show coming out, which is great,” she told Daily Mail. Bajaria however did not reference any of their new upcoming content.

“It is such a great take on a lifestyle show and showcase for California, Montecito, and nature. It really has great takeaways. I was like ‘oh my God, I want to really do that pasta.’ There’s really easy great takeaways on life. I am really excited about that coming out.”

Bajaria also noted that Meghan is developing a screen adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake. The project is in a very early development phase and has yet to receive official production approval.

When asked if the film is “definitely coming out,” Bajaria clarified, and added, “It is in development. It is a great book, she had it and we are happy to do it. And we have things in development. Everyone is excited about what is coming. I am really excited for her show.”

Notably, during the 2025 Next on Netflix Preview Event in Los Angeles comedian John Mulaney humorously jabbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal, quipping, “This is a really fun experiment. Not since Harry and Meghan have Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan.”

With Love, Meghan is set to go live on March 4.