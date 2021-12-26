Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

New Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Belgium amid Omicron fear

The new restrictions were announced by the country's government on December 22, after a meeting of a special committee.
A man rides his bike past a cinema with Christmas trees hanging upside down from the windows in protest against the closure of cultural venues in Antwerp, Belgium, (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 03:58 PM IST
ANI | , Brussels

New stringent measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron strain.

Belgian authorities decided that there would be no relaxations to current restrictions, such as the mask mandate and working from home. Cinemas, theatres and concert halls will be closed, while sports events will have to take place without audience. Most Christmas markets will be closed early.

Despite 76% of the country's population being fully vaccinated and the number of new cases declining, the authorities are anxious about the Omicron strain.

Topics
belgium coronavirus covid-19
