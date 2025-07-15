New DNA Evidence Reveals Female-Led Society in Ancient China

Scientists in China have discovered one of the oldest known matrilineal societies—where family lines and inheritance are traced through a community’s women, not its men.

Archaeologists unearthed the settlement of the female-dominated Neolithic Dawenkou culture in the Shandong province of eastern China near the estuary of the Yellow River—considered the birthplace of Chinese civilization.

The site, named “Fujia” after a village in the province, dates to around 2750 B.C. to 2500 B.C., according to archaeologists, and spans approximately 37 hectares, or about 91 acres.

The new findings, published in Nature in June, are the first genetic proof that such a society existed in Neolithic China about 4,750 years ago.

“Fujia is a pure matrilineal society,” said Ning Chao, a bioscientist at Peking University who led the research.

The research serves as a reminder, Ning said, that social structures, long considered norms, can evolve and change.

Like many archaeological sites in China, the Fujia site was discovered amid the country’s rapid infrastructure and urbanization push. In this case, the local government was building highways and apartment complexes around the site.

In what is known as “salvage excavation,” researchers found ancient residential areas, pottery and burial grounds during decadeslong excavation starting in the 1980s.

DNA analysis of bone samples showed that all of those buried in the northern cemetery (skeleton on the top) descended from the same woman, while those buried in the southern cemetery (skeleton on the bottom) shared a different maternal lineage.

After recently analyzing DNA from the bone samples of 60 individuals at two burial sites, researchers found that all of those buried in the northern cemetery descended from the same woman for about 10 generations over a span of about 250 years. Those buried in the southern cemetery shared a different maternal lineage.

Although the two clans descended from different female ancestors, they lived together and even married each other.

The female descendants were identified by their identical mitochondrial DNA, which is passed on only through mothers. The Y chromosome, which tracks paternal lineage, showed great diversity, indicating a range of paternal lines.

According to the researchers, this suggests that these women stayed within their clans, while men often married into the groups, a contrast to the modern tradition of women marrying into the families of men.

A nearby site named Wucun exhibits traits similar to Fujia, suggesting that Fujia reflects a broader regional pattern rather than a unique or isolated case, the research shows.

Other ancient matrilineal societies have been discovered, including the Chaco Canyon dynasty in New Mexico, which existed a little over a thousand years ago.

Matrilineal societies also exist today.

Women of a small ethnic group called Mosuo living at the foothills of the Himalayas in southwest China, for example, own and inherit property. Children are raised in the mother’s households, take her name and grow up with the mother’s side of the family.

The Minangkabau people of Indonesia, with a population of around 7 million, are known as the world’s largest matrilineal society.

Write to Liyan Qi at Liyan.qi@wsj.com