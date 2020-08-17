e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New French Covid-19 infections sharply down, hospitalisations edge higher

New French Covid-19 infections sharply down, hospitalisations edge higher

The French health ministry reported 493 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, sharply down from a caseload of above 3,000 each on the two previous days.

world Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 219,029.
France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 219,029.(Reuters photo)
         

The French health ministry reported 493 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, sharply down from a caseload of above 3,000 each on the two previous days.

However, the number of hospitalisations for the disease rose by 65 to 4,925, increasing for the third day running.

France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 219,029.

tags
top news
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In