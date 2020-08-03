e-paper
New London role for British envoy in India

The merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the DfID was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June, a move that drew flak from various quarters, including former prime minister David Cameron.

world Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:38 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Philip Barton, who took over as the British high commissioner in New Delhi in early July, was on Monday appointed permanent under-secretary in the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which will incorporate the Department for International Development from September.
Philip Barton, who took over as the British high commissioner in New Delhi in early July, was on Monday appointed permanent under-secretary in the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which will incorporate the Department for International Development from September.
         

Philip Barton, who took over as the British high commissioner in New Delhi in early July, was on Monday appointed permanent under-secretary in the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which will incorporate the Department for International Development from September.

The merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the DfID was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June, a move that drew flak from various quarters, including former prime minister David Cameron.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “Philip is well placed to bring together the talent and expertise of both departments while helping combine our foreign and development policy in a way that is innovative, ambitious and more integrated than ever before”.

Barton is due to take up the new appointment on September 1.

Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill said: “Philip will bring to the role an understanding of overseas development funding together with experience of international relations. Under his leadership, I am confident that the new organisation will strengthen the UK’s global leadership by aligning our development and diplomatic efforts to bring more coherence to our international presence”.

The Foreign Office quoted Barton as saying: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. I look forward to bringing together our diplomats and development experts to deliver for the people of the UK and act as a force for good around the world.”

Prior to the current posting in New Delhi, Barton held roles in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as director-general, Consular and Security. He was also previously acting chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee in the Cabinet Office.

His diplomatic posting included high commissioner to Islamabad, deputy head of mission in Washington, and director, Foreign Policy and Afghanistan/Pakistan co-ordinator.

