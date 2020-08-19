e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New Zealand domestic coronavirus cases drop to five

New Zealand domestic coronavirus cases drop to five

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the drop in cases indicated the country was not seeing a surge of Covid-19 in the community.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:55 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Wellington
There were 13 Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday.
There were 13 Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday.(AP)
         

New Zealand said on Wednesday that it had five new cases of coronavirus in the community, and one in managed isolation facilities.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the drop in cases indicated the country was not seeing a surge of Covid-19 in the community. There were 13 cases reported on Tuesday.

“The roll out of our resurgence plan is working as we intended,” Ardern said, adding there was no intention to raise the level of restrictions in Auckland.

tags
top news
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In