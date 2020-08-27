New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole

world

New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the live-streamed massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers last year, with a judge calling him “wicked” and “inhuman”.

“It is incumbent on the court to respond in a way that decisively rejects such vicious malevolence,” Cameron Mander said as he announced a sentence unprecedented in New Zealand legal history.