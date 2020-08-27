e-paper
Home / World News / New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole

New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole

world Updated: Aug 27, 2020 07:49 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Christchurch, New Zealand
New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole (Reuters)
         

New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the live-streamed massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers last year, with a judge calling him “wicked” and “inhuman”.

“It is incumbent on the court to respond in a way that decisively rejects such vicious malevolence,” Cameron Mander said as he announced a sentence unprecedented in New Zealand legal history.

