Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days
New Zealand records first community coronavirus infections in 102 days. New Zealand PM orders Auckland into lockdown after new virus cases.world Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:21 IST
New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days on Tuesday, prompting the country’s prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country’s largest city.
Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.
“After 102 days, we have our first cases of Covid-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it,” she said.