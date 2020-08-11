e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand records first community coronavirus infections in 102 days. New Zealand PM orders Auckland into lockdown after new virus cases.

world Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:21 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Auckland
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Christchurch, New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Christchurch, New Zealand.(REUTERS)
         

New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days on Tuesday, prompting the country’s prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country’s largest city.

Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.

“After 102 days, we have our first cases of Covid-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it,” she said.

tags
top news
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
New Zealand puts Auckland into lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
New Zealand puts Auckland into lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In