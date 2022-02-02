Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / No paracetamol in Pakistan's pharmacies amid 5th Covid wave, rising dengue cases
world news

No paracetamol in Pakistan's pharmacies amid 5th Covid wave, rising dengue cases

15 pharmaceutical companies have been sent show-cause notices for failing to manufacture Paracetamol despite having licenses.
A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company. (Representative Image / REUTERS)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST
ANI |

Paracetamol is unavailable in many of Pakistan's pharmacies and is reportedly being sold in the black market, reported Dawn.

A Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) official attributed the shortage of Paracetamol, the most commonly prescribed medicine for Covid-19 patients, to the rising number of dengue cases and the subsequent demand for the painkiller, reported the newspaper.

Drap on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 15 pharmaceutical companies for failing to manufacture Paracetamol despite having licenses.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently facing the fifth Covid-19 wave and the number of active cases across the country has crossed the 100,000 mark.

Pakistan's national positivity rate is at 9.65 per cent and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recorded 32 deaths across the country over the past 24 hours.

