Home / World News / No paracetamol in Pakistan's pharmacies amid 5th Covid wave, rising dengue cases
world news

No paracetamol in Pakistan's pharmacies amid 5th Covid wave, rising dengue cases

15 pharmaceutical companies have been sent show-cause notices for failing to manufacture Paracetamol despite having licenses.
A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company.&nbsp;(Representative Image / REUTERS)
A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company. (Representative Image / REUTERS)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Paracetamol is unavailable in many of Pakistan's pharmacies and is reportedly being sold in the black market, reported Dawn.

A Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) official attributed the shortage of Paracetamol, the most commonly prescribed medicine for Covid-19 patients, to the rising number of dengue cases and the subsequent demand for the painkiller, reported the newspaper.

Drap on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 15 pharmaceutical companies for failing to manufacture Paracetamol despite having licenses.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently facing the fifth Covid-19 wave and the number of active cases across the country has crossed the 100,000 mark.

Pakistan's national positivity rate is at 9.65 per cent and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recorded 32 deaths across the country over the past 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 outbreak + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out