No ‘politics’ on return of students stuck in India: China

The Chinese foreign ministry has said that the return of stranded Indian students is not a “political” matter and they will not be “discriminated” against when the ban is lifted on foreign students from returning to China.

The Indian embassy in Beijing, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said it was also working with “…the Chinese side on the issue of movement of people between the two countries”, and have asked Indians intending to travel to China to keep in contact with the Chinese embassy and consulates in India.

The assurances from the Chinese foreign ministry (MFA), the statement added, were in response to Indian diplomats frequently taking up the problems of stranded Indians, especially the thousands of students, with Chinese authorities.

The MFA, however, did not tell the embassy when the students or the rest of Indians will be allowed back in China.

The Indians had left China in 2020 around the time the Covid-19 pandemic was spreading here but have been ready to return to continue their education, work or to rejoin families for nearly two years.

They have, however, been unable to do so because of pandemic-related restrictions imposed on international travel by the Chinese government; foreign students have also been banned by China from returning.

The deteriorating Sino-India ties because of the ongoing military tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since May, 2020 has added to the uncertainties and doubts in the minds of Indians stuck home.

The question many are asking is whether Indian nationals - other than diplomats -are being stopped from coming to China because of the pandemic or politics?

The MFA’s response to the Indian embassy sought to address that doubt.

Its latest response came after the embassy officials told them that Indian medical authorities do not recognise online degrees and students who have only studied remotely will not be allowed to sit for a mandatory exam. “In this regard, the MFA of China has assured the embassy that they are cognisant of the welfare of all foreign students, including Indian students, and have also conveyed that they will work on their early return to China in a coordinated manner and will continue contact with the embassy on this matter,” the embassy said.

“Chinese MFA also conveyed that the return of Indian students was not a political issue and they will not be discriminated in any manner while deciding on the return of foreign students to China to resume their education,” the statement added.

On the broader issue of working Indians or separated family members waiting to return to China, the statement said: “The embassy will continue to work with the Chinese side on the issue of movement of people between the two countries.”

It advised Indian nationals who are intending to travel to China to remain in contact with the Chinese embassy in Delhi and consulates in Mumbai and Kolkata for further information.

“Indian embassy and consulates will also immediately put out further information on this issue, when shared by the Chinese side, on their website and various social media handles,” the statement said.

Indian diplomats told their MFA counterparts that for medical students the issue of in-person education is of “…paramount importance as it is impossible to undertake such studies in a remote manner”.

In addition, the National Medical Council (NMC) of India has also clarified that students cannot appear for FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination) in India if the medical courses are conducted in an online mode.