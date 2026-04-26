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‘Nobody knows who is in charge’: What Trump said as he cancelled envoys' Islamabad visit after Araghchi's exit

President Trump also hinted at chaos within Iran as he claimed there was "tremendous infighting and confusion within their leadership.”

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 01:25 am IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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As Iranian foreign minister led a delegation to Pakistan on Friday, US announced that two of its negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would be flying to Islamabad to hold talks with Tehran officials. However, Tehran maintained that no meeting was planned as such. On Saturday, the hopes for another round of talks to end the Middle East flare up were dashed completely as Iran delegation left Pakistani capital without meeting US officials. Track updates on US Iran war

File photo of US President Donald Trump.(AP)

This prompted US to call off its envoys' Pakistan visit with President Trump saying, “You’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.”

President Trump also hinted at chaos within Iran as he claimed there was "tremendous infighting and confusion within their leadership.”

Also read: Trump's ‘unauthorised’ war on Iran to hit 60-day limit soon. What happens next?

“Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

In a post on X after leaving Islamabad, Araghchi said he had "shared Iran's position concerning (a) workable framework to permanently end the war", but he had "yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy".

Also read: Iran's big remark as Islamabad peace talks fail to take off: ‘If US is truly serious’

The last round of talks was held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12 and lasted nearly 20 hours but hit a stalemate as it ended without a deal. Iran's nuclear programme and control over Strait of Hormuz remain key sticking points between the two sides.

 
donald trump iran us iran war us iran conflict
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / ‘Nobody knows who is in charge’: What Trump said as he cancelled envoys' Islamabad visit after Araghchi's exit
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