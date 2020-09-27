e-paper
Home / World News / North Korea warns of naval tensions during search for slain South Korean

North Korea warns of naval tensions during search for slain South Korean

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology on Friday after South Korea’s military said that the North’s soldiers had killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire near the sea border.

world Updated: Sep 27, 2020 06:20 IST
Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Seoul
South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea on Saturday.
South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea on Saturday. (AP Photo )
         

North Korea said it would hand over the body a South Korean man killed by its troops if it is found during a search operation, but warned South Korea from sending any warships into the North’s territorial waters, state media reported on Sunday.

In its report on Sunday, the KCNA state news agency called it an “awful case which should not have happened” but warned that South Korean naval operations near the site of the incident threatened to escalate tensions.

