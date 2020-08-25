e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Now, Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son tests positive for Covid-19

Now, Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son tests positive for Covid-19

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s direct family to be infected by the new coronavirus, including the president himself, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, another son.

world Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:29 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Brasilia
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his son and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (L) attend a ceremony to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Military School in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his son and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (L) attend a ceremony to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Military School in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(REUTERS)
         

The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation despite having no symptoms.

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s direct family to be infected by the new coronavirus, including the president himself, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, another son.

The Brazilian president has downplayed the virus’ severity, arguing against restrictions on economic activity he claims will prove far more damaging than the disease. His approach to the pandemic runs counter to most health experts’ recommendations.

Flávio Bolsonaro said he has being treated with azithromycin and chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that was touted both by Brazil’s president and by U.S. President Donald Trump despite clinical trials that found it ineffective or even dangerous.

Brazil so far has registered over 3.6 million cases and more than 115,000 deaths, second in the world only to the United States.

Several members of Bolsonaro’s staff also have tested positive for Covid-19, among them eight Cabinet members.

tags
top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In