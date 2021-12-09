Number of journalists jailed reached global high in 2021: CPJ report

A report from the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has found out that the number of journalists jailed worldwide was recorded to be at a global high in 2021. The report further found that at least 293 reporters were imprisoned as of December 1 this year, said news agency Reuters.

According to the CPJ's annual survey on press freedom and attacks on the media, 24 journalists were killed because of their coverage and 18 others died in circumstances that make it too difficult to determine whether they were targeted because of their work.

The report by the US-based nonprofit further said that reasons for jailing reporters differed from one country to another but the record number was reflective of political upheaval around the world and a growing intolerance of independent reporting.

"This is the sixth year in a row that CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world," Reuters quoted CPJ executive director Joel Simon as saying in a statement.

"The number reflects two inextricable challenges – governments are determined to control and manage information, and they are increasingly brazen in their efforts to do so."

Some of the journalists who were killed in 2021 include Danish Siddiqui, who died in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan in July, and Gustavo Sanchez Cabrera, who was shot and killed in Mexico in June.

According to the CJP report cited by Reuters, China imprisoned the most number of journalists (50), followed by Myanmar (26), which arrested reporters as part of a crackdown after its February 1 military coup, then Egypt (25), Vietnam (23) and Belarus (19).

For the first time, the CPJ's list includes journalists incarcerated in Hong Kong – a byproduct of the 2020 national security law, which makes anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.

Mexico, where journalists are often targeted when their work upsets criminal gangs or corrupt officials, remains the Western hemisphere's deadliest country for reporters, according to the CPJ.

