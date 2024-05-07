Scores of pro-Palestinian protesters were blocked by the police from getting close to the Met Gala, the most-exclusive annual event in New York City’s glitterati calendar. NYC’s Met Gala Shielded by Police From Pro-Palestine Protests

The demonstrators were heading toward the venue — the Metropolitan Museum of Art — at 5th Avenue and around 80th Street on the Upper East Side when they were intercepted by the NYPD, according to videos on social media and television reports. A group of them had tried skirting the police by going via Central Park, but were met with barricades and threats of arrest.

The demonstrators were chanting and demanding that institutions cut their financial ties and divest from Israel, echoing protesters who established encampments at universities across the US over the past two weeks. Additionally, they were also calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, NBC News reported.

The Met Gala — a magnet for billionaires, celebrities, designers and various other members of the jet set — is notoriously exclusive and an emblem of American wealth, fame and power. Attendees have to be willing to drop $75,000 a pop for the privilege of scoring a ticket. This year’s attendees include Jeff Bezos, Steve Schwarzman, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Matt Damon.

But while the Met gala is typically marked by glitz and glamor, it’s also the frequent target of protests for social causes.

In fact, some of the attendees themselves make statements with their presence at the event. In 2021, progressive Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived at the Met Gala wearing a dress with the message “TAX THE RICH” splashed across the back.

This year’s event is taking place against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East and a protest movement that has rocked American campuses since mid-April. Colleges from the East Coast to California and Texas are cracking down after weeks of escalating demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.

Columbia University in New York on Monday said it was canceling its main May 15 commencement ceremony. It had ordered a police raid last week in which more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested, including dozens who had occupied a campus building.

Also on Monday, Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel failed to agree on a deal for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. That dashed hopes for an immediate pause in fighting in the enclave.

Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US — is still holding hostages after killing more than 1,200 people in an attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Israel’s counterattack against the group has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, including civilians, in Gaza.

With assistance from Amanda Gordon and Caroline Salas Gage.

