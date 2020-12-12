e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ocasio-Cortez slams McConnell for bottlenecking Covid relief fund on Instagram live

Ocasio-Cortez slams McConnell for bottlenecking Covid relief fund on Instagram live

According to Ocasio-Cortez, McConnell would only allow the $1,200 checks only if he gets to pass corporate liability protection in exchange.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
She branded the situation ‘sad’ for being a partisan issue and slammed McConnell for wanting ‘yet another corporate bailout’ to improve people’s well-being and ability to survive.
She branded the situation ‘sad’ for being a partisan issue and slammed McConnell for wanting ‘yet another corporate bailout’ to improve people’s well-being and ability to survive.(AP)
         

US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republican and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell for warming up to the wealthy while explaining what was holding up the Covid -19 relief during a live session on Instagram. Ocasio-Cortez, commonly known as AOC, has been pushing for a direct payment of $1,200 to be included in the Covid-19 relief bill and pointed that some Republicans, including senator Josh Hawley, were in support of it, but McConnell was proving to be the bottleneck.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, McConnell would only allow the $1,200 checks only if he gets to pass corporate liability protection in exchange. Corporate liability protection, or corporate immunity, if passed, would mean that big corporations, for five years, would be immune from Covid-19 related lawsuits from their employees for putting them in dangerous environments in a time when coronavirus infections are surging across the US.

Dangerous environments include cramming a large number of people in close proximity without providing them with the necessary safety equipment as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. As per Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats were against this proposal since a one-time $1,200 cheque and a ‘super short’ expansion of unemployment insurance were not worth people’s lives or hospital bills worth millions of dollars.

“The deal is that you’re gonna end up behind, because you may get a $1,200 check on one hand, but you may also get a multimillion-dollar hospital bill with no recourse and no ability to protect yourself from a negligent corporation or employer. So that’s not worth it. Your check is not worth your life,” she said.

She branded the situation ‘sad’ for being a partisan issue and slammed McConnell for wanting ‘yet another corporate bailout’ to improve people’s well-being and ability to survive. “The current $900 (billion) package that’s being negotiated has tiny unemployment expansion, to the tune of about $300 and no stimulus check. Is that enough?” Ocasio Cortez asked her viewers on Instagram.

She went on to slam McConnell for warming up to the needs of the wealthy when she brought up the $4 trillion leveraged fund that was passed in March for Wall Street. “We don’t see this kind of austerity when it comes to things that the absolute wealthiest people in our society demand. She also said that this ‘austerity mindset’ is not visible while spending for the military. “We are voting, and have voted this year, in committees and on the floor in advancing a $740 billion defence bill.”

The US has 15,851,014 cases of the coronavirus disease and 295,522 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tracker.

tags
top news
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In