Omicron: France set to ban non-essential UK travel from Saturday, says govt

  • The Emmanuel Macron government said that the travel ban will be imposed on both, unvaccinated and vaccinated citizens travelling for touristic and professional reasons.
The new Omicron variant is on a rise in France.(Reuters )
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:22 PM IST
AFP |

France will ban non-essential travel to and from Britain from the weekend to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant that is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said Thursday.

From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) there will be a "requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated... People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons," the government said in a statement, adding that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK.

 

