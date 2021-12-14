Omicron in China: Second case reported in southern city of Guangzhou

A second case of the mutated Covid-19 Omicron variant was reported in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday, a day after the first case of the same type was reported from the northern city of Tianjin.

Health authorities said both the infected persons had flown in from abroad.

Guangzhou’s case was identified in the backdrop of plans in Hong Kong to open its border with the heavily industrialised province in December for quarantine-free travel.

Authorities in Guangzhou said the 67-year-old man entered China on November 27 and repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 during his 14-day quarantine in Shanghai.

On December 11, he flew to Guangzhou, went to his city home for quarantine on December 12, but tested positive for the Omicron strain on December 13.

A state media report said four samples picked up from his residence also tested positive for the Omicron variant.

More than 10,500 people who could have come in contact with the man have tested negative for the virus.

Local health authority in northern China’s Tianjin where the first mutated variant was detected on Monday said that the Omicron case was imported from Europe.

The infected person could be a Polish national who arrived in Tianjin from Warsaw.

On Tuesday, the official news agency, Xinhua, quoting the national health commission (NHC), reported 51 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on the mainland.

Of the new local cases, 44 were reported in Zhejiang, five in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and one each in Heilongjiang and Shaanxi, the NHC said.

Health authorities had earlier said that some of the new cases are said to be from the new Delta strain, “sub-lineage AY.4”.

As many as 235 new cases have been detected in Zhejiang between December 5 and 14.

Production in Zhejiang, an industrial powerhouse province and a manufacturing hub, has taken a hit after multiple companies suspended operations to let authorities carry out mass testing of residents, put in place travel restrictions and quarantined tens of thousands.

The cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and the capital, Hangzhou have been the worst hit.

Separately, local authorities said that until Monday, 541 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the China-Russia border town of Manzhouli in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,856 by Monday, including 1,431 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 22 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,789 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

