Omicron in UK: Govt brings in tougher rules, accelerates nationwide vaccination

The United Kingdom (UK) is currently reeling under the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and reported one death due to the variant on Monday, the first-ever recorded around the globe so far.

On Wednesday, the UK added 78,610 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The previous spike was on January 8 this year when 68,053 cases were seen.

Over 11 million people have tested positive for the virus in the UK. Of these 146,791 patients have died, 9,617,941 have been discharged and the active cases stand at 1,245,554.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions in view of the Omicron variant, which was first detected in the UK on November 27.

Here are the latest updates on the Omicron situation in the UK:

> According to the new rules issued by Boris Johnson’s government on Wednesday, masks will have to be worn by people in most indoor settings.

> Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative virus test will be required to enter nightclubs and large crowded events.

> Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical advisor to the UK government, has warned that the pandemic situation will get worse and hospital admissions will rise over the holiday period due to the emergence of Omicron and urged people to scale back their Christmas plans.

> Professor Whitty has also suggested people limit their social contacts by putting a priority on those that are the most important.

> The government is accelerating its vaccination program and aims to administer booster doses to adults by the end of December. The government said that new mass vaccination centres will be opened at sports stadiums around the country soon.

> The government hasn’t divulged details about the first fatality due to Omicron regarding whether the patient was vaccinated or had underlying health issues.

