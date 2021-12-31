Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Omicron is now the main coronavirus variant in France
world news

Omicron is now the main coronavirus variant in France

The Omicron variant's advance was expected because it is highly contagious and has become dominant in other European countries including Britain and Portugal.
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against Covid-19 looks at movie summaries outside a cinema, in Paris, France, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:46 PM IST
AFP |

Omicron has become the main coronavirus strain in France where the number of infections has surged in the last few days, the country's public health agency has said.

"62.4 percent of tests showed a profile compatible with the Omicron variant" at the start of this week, compared to 15 percent the previous week, the agency said in its latest weekly survey published late Thursday.

The Omicron variant's advance was expected because it is highly contagious and has become dominant in other European countries including Britain and Portugal.

The strain has contributed to the current flare-up in cases, which topped 200,000 in the 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday.

French hospitals are now caring for 18,321 Covid-19 patients, including 1,922 new admissions between Wednesday and Thursday, with more than 3,500 people in intensive care.

Faced with the wave of infections, the government announced Monday new curbs to make people work from home and imposed limits on the numbers attending public events.

The virus has claimed 123,552 lives in France since it was detected in China in late 2019.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus france covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP