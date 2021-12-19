‘Omicron spreading faster than Delta’

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time of 1.5–3 days, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

The Omicron variant, which was designated as a variant of concern on November 26, has been identified in 89 countries across all six WHO regions as of December 16, it said.

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

“There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron,” the WHO said. “More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity.”

It added, “There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron”.

The WHO warned that with cases rising so rapidly, hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places.

“Hospitalisations in the UK and South Africa continue to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts, it is possible that many healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed.”

Seven to 10% of new confirmed coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be of new the Omicron variant, health minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday.

He said the rapid spread of the new variant was the main reason for the planned introduction of a new vaccination pass early next year, which will require that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Under the current health pass regulation, a recent negative Covid test is sufficient for entering public places. France is also set to curb New Year’s Eve celebrations.

New York state reported a one-day record of more than 21,000 infections as the spread of the Omicron variant accelerates across the US.

London declares ‘major incident’ to aid hospitals

Britain reported a surge in cases of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, and London’s mayor declared a “major incident” to help the capital’s hospitals following a sharp rise in Covid-19 admissions.

The total number of Omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of 7:00pm on Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in its latest data. Seven people believed to have had the Omicron variant had died as of Thursday, up from one death in the UKHSA’s previous data which ran up to Tuesday. Hospitalisations of people thought to have the variant increased to 85 from 65.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” - which allows for closer coordination between different public agencies and possibly more central government support - as Covid-19 hospital admissions in the city rose by nearly 30% this week. He said health worker absences had also increased.

Sky News said government ministers were being briefed on the latest coronavirus data on Saturday. The Times newspaper reported that officials were preparing draft new rules that, if introduced, would ban indoor mixing in England except for work for two weeks after Christmas when pubs and restaurants would be limited to table service outdoors.

People would be able to meet in groups of up to six outdoors, the newspaper said. But ministers were yet to formally consider the plans, The Times said.

China’s local cases rise to highest this month

China reported 125 new coronavirus cases for Friday, of which 89 are local, according to the National Health Commission.

That’s the biggest daily tally for local infections since November 30 when the country had 91 domestic cases, all in Inner Mongolia. The nation is facing heightened pressure as it seeks to stamp out recent flareups of the Delta variant, while having detected its first Omicron cases, putting its Covid Zero approach to the test.

The latest outbreak forced closures of more than a dozen factories in China’s eastern manufacturing hub of Zhejiang province, the epicentre.

Separately, Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales reported a record 2,482 Covid-19 cases Saturday, a day after easing international arrival rules for vaccinated travellers.

