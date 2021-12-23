Omicron threat: Don't cancel holiday plan, use '2 out of 3' rule, says expert

Holiday season is just around the corner and people are making plans to visit their families to celebrate it with them. But what is making them jittery is the spread of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, which has spread to more than 100 countries.

Also Read | Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes, says IATA

In the United States, it is now the dominant strain, taking over from Delta. According to official data, Omicron accounted for 73 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the US last week.

So, for those who are heading to their homes for Christmas and New Year, are confronted with a pertinent question: Is it time to cancel holiday plans?

A leading health expert in the United States has answered these questions, in an interview to CNN. Dr Leana Wen, a professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said that it’s prudent to re-evaluate the plans “based on the risk-benefit calculation”.

Also Read | British study on Omicron shows hospitalisation rate lower than Delta

She further said that it’s better to use the “two out of three” rules. Dr Wen explained then explained the concept, saying indoors, when there's a lot of virus, people need two out of three layers of protection: vaccination, Covid-19 testing and masking.

“If you want to go an indoor gathering where people are eating and drinking - and therefore unmasked - and it's an area with high viral spread, you need proof of vaccination and same-day testing. If testing isn't available, keeping your mask on gives that added layer of protection. If vaccination is not required, or if there are unvaccinated individuals in attendance, then masking in addition to testing will be protective,” she added.

The number of Omicron cases have been rising in India too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the country amid the renewed threat posed by the new variant of coronavirus.

In national capital Delhi, the disaster management authority has asked police to ensure the restrictions on public gatherings, including on celebrations for Christmas and the New Year, are not violated. The cops have been ordered to carry out raids in case violations are reported.

Several states in India have rolled out restrictions in the wake of Omicron spread. In Maharashtra, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that gatherings of 200 or more people will now require permission for local civic body chiefs. The Karnataka government has ordered quarantine for primary and secondary contacts of all Covid-19 patients. Delhi, meanwhile, has banned “all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings and congregations”. The DDMA has advised markets and offices to implement “No Mask, No Entry” restrictions at all shops and workplaces.