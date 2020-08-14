e-paper
On Aug 13, China reports 30 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 were reported a day earlier

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported, versus 11 a day earlier.

world Updated: Aug 14, 2020 06:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 13(Reuters)
         

China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 13, up from 19 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported, versus 11 a day earlier.

It also said 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been found on Thursday, up from 20 the day before.

China’s total number of cases now stands at 84,786. The official death toll is unchanged at 4,634.

