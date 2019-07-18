Today in New Delhi, India
Several feared dead in fire at Japan animation studio

At least 38 people were injured in the blaze, which was still burning nearly two hours after it started at the company in the city of Kyoto.

world Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:42 IST
Tokyo
One died and dozens of people were hurt on Thursday when a fire broke out at an animation production company in western Japan, local officials said.((HT Photo))

Several people are feared dead after a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday and police are investigating a possible arson attack, authorities and local media reported.

The fire at the Kyoto Animation studio injured more than 30 people, 10 of them seriously, and one person has been confirmed dead, a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.

Several people were confirmed dead at the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. A Kyoto police spokesman was unable to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.

Police have taken into custody a man who poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio, NHK said.

The studio produces the “Sound! Euphonium” series and its “Free! Road to the World - The Dream” movie is due for release this month.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 09:27 IST

