Several feared dead in fire at Japan animation studio

Several people are feared dead after a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday and police are investigating a possible arson attack, authorities and local media reported.The fire at the Kyoto Animation studio injured more than 30 people, 10 of them seriously, and one person has been confirmed dead, a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.Several people were confirmed dead at the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. A Kyoto police spokesman was unable to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.Police have taken into custody a man who poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio, NHK said.The studio produces the "Sound! Euphonium" series and its "Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.