One in 10 Brazilian mines may be abandoned, study finds

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2025 12:01 AM IST

By Ricardo Brito and Marta Nogueira

BRASILIA, - Brazil has 3,943 mining sites showing signs of abandonment, or 11% of the country's authorized operations, according to a new study by think tank Instituto Escolhas, highlighting social and environmental risks posed by miners flouting regulations.

Based on data from the National Mining Agency , the study points to threats such as deforested areas left unrestored, contamination of soil and water, and the physical instability of abandoned mines.

An internal ANM document obtained by Reuters and cited in the study acknowledges the agency's lack of data and oversight on areas that mine operators should be restoring.

"There is total lack of control over the number of potentially abandoned mines, the size of areas requiring restoration, and the severity of degradation and damage caused," stated the ANM document, which was dated November 2024 and signed by the head of a task force to update regulations.

The ANM did not respond to a request for comment.

The Brazilian Mining Association declined to comment before reviewing the study.

Brazil is a major producer of iron ore, and also mines gold and nickel.

Instituto Escolhas noted that under Brazilian law, companies are responsible for restoring areas degraded by mining activity. However, the study flagged gaps in enforcement, including a lack of ANM inspectors.

Larissa Rodrigues, the institute's director of research, said miners should be required to provide financial guarantees of their ability to restore areas before receiving permits.

The names of the mining companies involved were not disclosed by the agency and did not appear in the study.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Thursday, April 10, 2025
