‘One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with Covid’

Around 1 in 10 Londoners were likely infected with Covid on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant.

Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had Covid-19 as of Sunday, within a 95% confidence interval of 8.43% to 10.69%.

The figures came a day after Britain recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant swept across the country, with the daily tally reaching 119,789 from 106,122 a day earlier.

Prevalence increased across all parts of the UK in the run-up to Sunday, according to the latest estimates, the data showed, with Scotland showing the lowest rate of infections at 1 in 65 people.

China punishes officials over Xian outbreak

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xian, China’s disciplinary body said on Friday - the latest state reprimands under Beijing’s strict zero-Covid approach.

The central commission for discipline inspection said on Friday that 26 Communist Party officials had been punished for “insufficient rigour in preventing and controlling the outbreak”.

Xian reported another 49 cases on Friday, bringing the total outbreak to more than 250 in recent weeks. The statement said inspections had revealed there had been a lax approach to testing and an uncoordinated response that hindered contact tracing in Xian city.

Thousands of flights scrapped globally

Global airline carriers cancelled more than 3,000 flights over the Christmas weekend, the FlightAware website said, as a spike in Covid cases due to the Omicron variant piled on misery for travellers.

The website showed that 2,175 flights around the world had been scrapped on Friday, which is Christmas Eve and a typically heavy day for travel. Around a quarter of those flights were in the US. Another 1,259 Christmas Day flights were called off globally, the website said.