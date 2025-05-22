Israeli troops fired what the army called "warning shots" during a visit by foreign diplomats to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, drawing widespread international condemnation. Outrage after Israelis fire 'warning shots' as diplomats tour West Bank

The Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation" near the flashpoint city of Jenin.

A European diplomat said the group had travelled to the area to witness the destruction caused by months of Israeli military raids.

The Israeli military said the convoy had strayed from the approved route and entered a restricted zone.

Troops fired "warning shots" to steer the group away, it said, adding that no one was injured and expressing regret for the "inconvenience caused".

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman called the incident "unacceptable".

"It is clear that diplomats who are doing their work should never be shot at, attacked in any way, shape or form. Their safety, their viability, must be respected at all times," the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters.

"These diplomats, including UN personnel, were fired at, warning shots or whatever... which is unacceptable," he added.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israel and hold those responsible "accountable".

Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain all summoned Israel's ambassadors or said they would raise the issue directly.

Egypt denounced the shooting as a breach of "all diplomatic norms", while Turkey demanded an immediate investigation.

"This attack must be investigated without delay and the perpetrators must be held accountable," the Turkish foreign ministry said, adding an employee of the Turkish consulate in Jerusalem was with the group.

Ahmad al-Deek, political adviser for the Palestinian foreign ministry who accompanied the delegation, condemned "this reckless act by the Israeli army".

"It has given the diplomatic delegation an impression of the life the Palestinian people are living," he said.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the delegation included diplomats from more than 20 countries including Britain, China, Egypt, France, Jordan, Turkey and Russia.

Belgium demanded a "convincing explanation" from Israel, while Spain said it was "in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn".

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador to Rome and said that "threats against diplomats are unacceptable".

France also said it would summon Israel's ambassador, and Germany said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul would also raise the "unprovoked shooting" with his Israeli counterpart.

The incident came as anger mounted over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Palestinians are scrambling for basic supplies after weeks of near-total isolation.

A two-month Israeli aid blockade on Gaza was only partially eased this week.

Israel stepped up its military offensive at the weekend, vowing to defeat Gaza's Hamas rulers, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.

Israel has faced massive pressure, including from traditional allies, to halt its intensified offensive and allow aid into Gaza.

Kallas said on Tuesday that "a strong majority" of EU foreign ministers backed the move to review its trade cooperation with Israel.

"The countries see that the situation in Gaza is untenable... and what we want is to unblock the humanitarian aid," she said.

Sweden said it would press the EU to impose sanctions on Israeli ministers, while Britain suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel and summoned the Israeli ambassador.

Pope Leo XIV described the situation in Gaza as "worrying and painful" and called for "the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid".

Hamas's October 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

Gaza's health ministry said Tuesday at least 3,509 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on March 18, taking the war's overall toll to 53,655.

burs-dv/ysm

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.