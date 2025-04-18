* Over 170 arrested for attacks on Pakistan KFC outlets in Gaza war protests

Attacks sparked by anti-US, anti-Israel sentiment

*

Attacks took place in major Pakistani cities

*

Several Western brands face boycotts in Pakistan over Israel-Palestine conflict

By Ariba Shahid, Mubasher Bukhari

KARACHI/LAHORE, - Police have arrested scores of people in Pakistan in recent weeks after more than 10 mob attacks on outlets of U.S. fast-food chain KFC, sparked by anti-United States sentiment and opposition to its ally Israel's war in Gaza, officials said. Police in major cities in the Islamic nation, including the southern port city of Karachi, the eastern city of Lahore and the capital Islamabad, confirmed at least 11 incidents in which KFC outlets were attacked by protesters armed with sticks and vandalised. At least 178 people were arrested, the officials said this week.

KFC and its parent Yum Brands, both U.S.-based, did not respond to requests for comment.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said one KFC employee was shot and killed this week in a store on the outskirts of Lahore by unknown gunmen. The official added there was no protest at the time and they were investigating whether the killing was motivated by political sentiment or some other reason.

In Lahore, police said they were ramping up security at 27 KFC outlets around the city after two attacks took place and five others were prevented.

"We are investigating the role of different individuals and groups in these attacks," said Faisal Kamran, a senior Lahore police officer, adding that 11 people, including a member of the Islamist religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan , were arrested in the city. He added the protests were not officially organised by TLP.

TLP spokesman Rehan Mohsin Khan said the group "has urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products, but it has not given any call for protest outside KFC".

"If any other person claiming to be a TLP leader or activist has indulged in such activity, it should be taken as his personal act which has nothing to do with the party’s policy," said Khan.

KFC has long been viewed as a symbol of the United States in Pakistan and borne the brunt of anti-American sentiment in recent decades with protests and attacks.

Western brands have been hit by boycotts and other forms of protests in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries in recent months over Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The war was triggered by the Palestinian militant group Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to local health authorities.

Yum Brands has said one of its other brands, Pizza Hut, has faced a protracted impact from boycotts related to Israel's war in Gaza.

In Pakistan, local brands have made inroads into its fast-growing cola market as some consumers avoid U.S. brands. In 2023, Coca-Cola's market share in the consumer sector in Pakistan fell to 5.7% from 6.3% in 2022, according to GlobalData, while PepsiCo's fell to 10.4% from 10.8%.

Earlier this month, religious clerics in Pakistan called for a boycott of any products or brands that they say support Israel or the American economy, but asked people to stay peaceful and not destroy property.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.