Pak must expedite compensation to lynched Sri Lankan man’s family: Colombo

Sri Lankan foreign minister GL Peiris met Pakistan’s acting high commissioner to Colombo to discuss matters relating to the financial security of and compensation to the family of Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot last week for alleged blasphemy.

Priyantha Kumara was assaulted by a mob and was dragged into the street and set on fire last Friday in Sialkot, where he was the manager of a sports equipment factory. The factory workers accused him of desecrating posters bearing the name of Prophet Muhammad.

Peiris requested Tanvir Ahmad, the Pakistan envoy, to arrange a mechanism to ensure Kumara’s family receives his salary every month without any disruption, according to a government release issued on Thursday.

Also read | Sri Lankan lynched in Pak: Imran assures Lankan counterpart of ‘justice’

The release said Ahmad assured the minister the Pakistan government has taken the necessary steps for a full investigation and ensured compensation for the family as he conveyed his “heartfelt apologies for the incident”.

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan are working to ensure the safety of all other Sri Lankans living in Pakistan, Ahmad also said.

Also read | Sialkot lynching: Pak min makes controversial remark, angers Lankan minister

Peiris highlighted the long-standing friendship and trust between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and expressed confidence Islamabad “would take required steps that the family of late Priyantha Kumara gets justice.”

Also watch | Pakistan mob kills and burns Sri Lankan man over blasphemy charge

“Recalling the telephone call had with the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday, the Minister said ‘he offered his condolences & promised to make available to Sri Lanka all the information from the probe at the earliest',” the statement said.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister also appreciated the intervention of the Pakistan prime minister, who “has taken personal charge of this investigation and taken steps to immediately investigate the incident.”

Also read | Sialkot lynching: Pak govt to honour man who tried to shield victim

Peiris also welcomed the announcement of a $100,000 donation by the business community in Sialkot and the payment of monthly salary to Priyantha Kumara’s widow, the statement added.

“Minister Peiris highlighted the fact that the Sri Lankan government is concerned about the future of the two children of the late Priyantha Kumara and the importance of receiving the payments on time.”

Dozens of people in connection with the violence by Pakistani police and Imran Khan has promised severe punishment for those found guilty.