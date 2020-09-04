e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns after report on corruption allegations surfaces

Pak PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns after report on corruption allegations surfaces

Bajwa’s resignation came after a story was published by an online investigative news platform that catalogued the retired general’s rise to riches along with that of his family members.

world Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:15 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan’ top aide Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.
Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan’ top aide Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.(ANI file photo)
         

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that he would not accept the resignation of his Special Assistant on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. Bajwa, who is also chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, had earlier said he would continue in that capacity but withdraw from the information portfolio.

His resignation came after a story was published by an online investigative news platform that catalogued the retired general’s rise to riches along with that of his family members.

According to a report published on ‘Fact Focus’, Asim Bajwa’s brothers, wife and two sons “own a business empire which set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants worth an estimated $39.9 million.”

The report said that out of the 99 companies, 66 are main companies, 33 companies are branch companies of some of the main companies while five companies are dead.

“The Bajwa family’s companies spent an estimated $52.2 million to develop their businesses and $14.5 million to purchase properties in the United States, while Asim Bajwa and his department were encouraging Pakistanis to invest within their relatively undeveloped country,” said the report.

Bajwa announced in a TV program on Thursday that he would resign from his position as Special Assistant while at the same time he denied the allegations made in the news report. But on Friday, prime minister Imran Khan said in a statement that he is satisfied with the evidence and explanation presented by him. Bajwa had accused anti-Pakistan elements of being behind the report.

In what is being described as a related development, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Director Sajid Gondal went missing from Islamabad on Thursday night, his family confirmed on Friday.

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari took notice of the incident and said in a tweet that the police have been directed to register a first information report (FIR).

Local media has speculated, however, that Gondal may have supplied information on General Bajwa’s companies to the reporter who filed the story against him.

tags
top news
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In