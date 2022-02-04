Pak PM to join Xi, Putin at opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived late on Thursday in Beijing where he will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladmir Putin at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled to be held Friday night.

Besides Putin and Khan, foreign leaders who will attend Friday’s opening include leaders from the central Asian countries: President Halimah Yacob of Singapore, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Khan landed in Beijing hours after New Delhi said it’s diplomats will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics following the “regrettable” decision by the Chinese government to field an army commander involved in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash as an Olympic torchbearer.

Among the important bilaterals, Putin is expected to hold talks with Xi on Friday, marking their first in-person meeting since 2019.

The talks are intended to help strengthen Russia’s ties with China and coordinate their policies in the face of western pressure, reports from Moscow said.

In an article published on Thursday by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Putin wrote that Moscow and Beijing play an “important stabilising role” in global affairs and help make international affairs “more equitable and inclusive”.

Khan is also scheduled to meet Xi and Premier Li Keqiang for bilateral talks during his stay in Beijing.

He is leading a high-level delegation, which includes foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

During the visit, a book titled China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — Investment Opportunities in Pakistan, will be presented to Xi and Li, Pakistani media reports said.

Khan’s office tweeted on Thursday that his visit would mark the “culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between and, with more than 140 events organised to showcase the resilience of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries.

He would seek $3 billion in loans to stabilise Pakistan’s dwindling foreign currency reserves and boost investment in various sectors of the economy, a report in Pakistani newspaper, The Express Tribune, said.

“The premier may also ask his Chinese counterpart to roll over the loans taken by Pakistan for different projects including the energy sector under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” the report added.

On Thursday, Xi said China will deliver a “streamlined, safe and splendid” Winter Olympics with the Games set to begin on Friday amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases among athletes and staff and diplomatic boycott by several western countries.

It’s not the diplomatic boycott alone that’s injected a dose of international politics to the Games.

The presence of Putin at the opening ceremony on Friday, along with several other heads of states from authoritarian countries, said the crisis in Ukraine is being seen as a show of strength by China.

The presence of a Chinese soldier wounded in a border clash with India at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, in the Olympics torch relay was widely covered in Chinese media, adding to the Chinese narrative on the ongoing border tension.

On Thursday, addressing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in the capital via a brief video message, Xi said China had played an active part in the Olympic movement since staging the 2008 summer Olympics.

Xi said “China is ready” to host an event that lives up to the Olympic slogan, “faster, higher, stronger – together”.

“We will do our best to deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Games,” he said.