Punjab CM quits, ally joins oppn amid no-trust motion against Imran | Top points

The opposition in Pakistan's Parliament on Monday tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The House was adjourned soon after and will begin a debate on the motion on Thursday followed by a vote that will be held within seven days.

Moved by leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif, the situation in Pakistan is an aftermath of the economic crisis in the country. According to Reuters, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is banking on the International Monetary Fund to release the next share of a $6billion rescue package to protect the declining economy.

Although the prime minister has blamed a foreign hand in trying to topple his government, there have been a slew of defections from his government. He, however, has ruled out any possibility of resignation and has vowed to keep fighting.

Here are the top updates on Pakistan's political turmoil:

1. Sardar Usman Buzdar, chief minister of Pakistan's largest province Punjab, tendered his resignation to Khan earlier in the day. Buzdar was also facing no-confidence motion. The prime minister nominated ally PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab. Later, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said Elahi has accepted the new role.

2. Soon after, another cabinet member of Khan's government Tariq Basheer Cheema quit. He was the federal minister for housing and is a PML-Q member. Cheema said he will support the opposition in the no-confidence motion.

3. The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of Khan’s government, said it has switched sides and "accepted the opposition's invitation". This will strengthen the opposition’s tally in the Pakistan National Assembly to 168. Khan needs 172 votes to survive the turmoil.

4. Around 20 defections have taken place in Khan's ruling PTI, which along with cracks in his coalition partners, make his continuance as the leader of Pakistan difficult. Quoting the Opposition and analysts, Reuters reported that Khan has had a fall-out with his country's military.

5. On Sunday, during a rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, Khan said “most inadvertently…some people are using money against us”. Slamming him, the opposition termed Khan's rally speech a “farewell address”. Pakistan Muslim League (N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that Khan had nothing to reveal at the show of power, the Dawn reported.

6. Following the tabling of the no-confidence motion, deputy speaker of Pakistan's Parliament said the debate on the same would commence on Thursday (March 31). The session will remain adjourned for the matter till 4pm of March 31.

7. Opposition parties of Pakistan have reportedly shown confidence regarding their motion getting carried because several of the ruling PTI lawmakers have gone against Khan.