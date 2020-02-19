e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Pakistan court nullifies converted minor Hindu girl’s marriage

Pakistan court nullifies converted minor Hindu girl’s marriage

The girl’s father filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had abducted and married her forcibly. He also said that her daughter was 15-year-old when she was abducted.

world Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
The Judge citing evidence and documents ruled that the girl was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.
The Judge citing evidence and documents ruled that the girl was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.(HT File / Representational Photo )
         

In probably the first of its kind judgement, a Pakistani court has nullified the marriage of a minor Hindu girl, who was converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in the country’s Sindh province. Mehak Kumari, a class IXth student, was allegedly abducted from Jacobabad district on January 15 by Ali Raza Solangi who later married her.

Her father filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had abducted and married her forcibly. He also said that her daughter was 15-year-old when she was abducted. Additional Session Judge Ghulam Ali Kanasro ruled that Mehak, who took the Muslim name of Aliza to marry Solangi, was underage. The couple, however, claimed that Mehak embraced Islam at a shrine after which they contracted a free-will marriage.

The Judge citing evidence and documents ruled that Mehak was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

He directed Larkana’s senior police officials to take action against all those involved in conducting, facilitating and abetting the child marriage.

Kumari was brought to the court from a women’s shelter home from Larkana where she was sent on court orders soon after the couple was taken into custody.

Heavy security was witnessed in and around the court for the hearing to quell any unrest as local Hindu and Muslim leaders were present in town.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

Abduction and conversion of Hindu women has been a major issue in Sindh province where the majority of Pakistani Hindus live.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news