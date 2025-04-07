Menu Explore
Pakistani security forces kill 9 militants in a raid near the Afghan border, the military says

AP |
Apr 07, 2025 10:47 PM IST

Pakistani security forces kill 9 militants in a raid near the Afghan border, the military says

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the restive northwest near the Afghan border, killing nine militants, the military said Monday.

The military said in a statement that a high-value militant whom it identified as Shireen was among the insurgents killed in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Shireen was behind last month’s killing of army Capt. Hasnain Akhtar, who died during a shootout in the region, the military said.

All the militants were "Khwarij,” a phrase the government uses for Pakistani Taliban, the military added.

The Pakistani Taliban are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The group is an ally of the Taliban in Afghanistan and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power there in 2021. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, most claimed by TTP.

Pakistan often accuses Kabul of not doing enough to combat militant activity across the border, a charge the Afghan Taliban-led government denies, saying it does not allow anyone to carry out attacks against any country.

On Monday, Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, urged Kabul to stop TTP from carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, saying Afghanistan should work with us on the issue of combating terrorism.

“Afghanistan has to work with us on this. If they are not working on this, then all deals are off,” Sadiq warned during televised remarks at a seminar in the capital of Islamabad.

Though Pakistan often conducts operations against the militants, the latest raid in Dera Ismail Khan came a day after troops killed eight militants in the northwestern North Waziristan district as they tried to cross the border with Afghanistan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / World News / Pakistani security forces kill 9 militants in a raid near the Afghan border, the military says
