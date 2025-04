By Asif Shahzad Pakistan's army vows to protect investors in billion-dollar mining sector in conflict zone

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will provide robust security to protect the interests of investors and partners, its army chief told a minerals conference on Tuesday, amid heightened unrest in key mineral-rich province Balochistan.

Pakistan is hosting a two-day mines and minerals conference with delegates from countries including the United States, China and Saudi Arabia, as well as companies including Barrick Gold and Woods Mackenzie. It is seeking to attract investments in its natural reserves, which are estimated to be worth $6 trillion.

"Pakistan's army will ensure a robust security framework, proactive measures to protect the interests and trust of partners and investors," General Asim Munir said.

"You can count on Pakistan as a reliable partner."

The conference comes weeks after insurgents hijacked a train carrying over 400 passengers, including soldiers, in volatile Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

The majority of Pakistan's mines, including Reko Diq, which houses one of the world's largest undeveloped deposits of copper and gold jointly owned by Barrick Gold and Pakistan, are located in the southwestern province.

Barrick Gold estimates Reko Dig has the potential to generate $74 billion in free cash flow over 37 years.

Ethnic Baloch separatists, who have long been running an insurgency in the region, oppose any foreign investment which they say is an attempt by Islamabad to solidify its hold through external players on their regional resources.

They have been fighting for decades for a greater share of local resources, but some of their armed groups now say they will not settle for anything less than a separate homeland.

One of the largest insurgent groups, the Baloch Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the train hijacking, which resulted in the deaths of 23 soldiers, three railway employees and five passengers. At least 33 insurgents were also killed.

"We welcome international organisations to seek investment opportunities and partnership with us in the development of wider resources," Munir said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.