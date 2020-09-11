e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured

Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured

A parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed on Friday, officials said, injuring five workers.

world Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:55 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Atlanta
Video from news helicopters showed an injured worker lowered by crane from the collapsed section of the deck.
Video from news helicopters showed an injured worker lowered by crane from the collapsed section of the deck.(File photo for representation purpose)
         

A parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed on Friday, officials said, injuring five workers.

Video from news helicopters showed an injured worker lowered by crane from the collapsed section of the deck.

Four construction workers were injured but managed to walk away from the collapse site. One was trapped with leg injuries, and had to be lowered to the ground by crane, Atlanta Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Glen Riley told reporters at the scene.

Firefighters communicated with a crane operator using a construction worker’s radio to remove the worker who was trapped, Riley said.

“That was an awesome job,” he said.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital with likely heat exhaustion, Riley said.

The collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta’s Midtown section, officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement.

There are concerns that more of the structure could collapse and fall onto the Downtown Connector, a busy thoroughfare through the heart of the city, Riley said. An on-ramp to that freeway was being closed as a precaution.

“If the wall collapses, it may extend to the expressway,” he said.

City inspectors planned to examine the structure in the next few hours, he said.

The parking structure is near Emory University Hospital Midtown, in a commercial area just southeast of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

tags
top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
House panel backs e-courts
House panel backs e-courts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In