Philadelphia jet crash: All 6 passengers on aircraft dead, says Mexican president

All the six passengers on board a medical transport jet that crashed in United States' Philadelphia were killed, Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum said. The scene near Roosevelt Boulevard after a small plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall, Friday.(AP)

The dead included a child who was receiving treatment at a Philadelphia hospital and her mother, AP reported.

At least six people on the ground were injured in the crash on Friday.

“I mourn the passing of six Mexicans in the aviation accident in Philadelphia, United States. Consular authorities are in constant contact with the families; I’ve asked the Foreign Affairs Secretary to support whatever is needed. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends,” Sheinbaum said in a statement written in Spanish.

According to an AP report, the medical transport jet was transporting a child who had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition at Shriners Children's Hospital, her mother and four others.

It crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood shortly after takeoff Friday evening, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance operated the Learjet 55. Everyone aboard the flight was from Mexico. The child was being transported home, Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold told the agency. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri.

The patient and her mother were on board along with four crew members. Gold said this was a seasoned crew and everyone involved in these flights goes through rigorous training.

“When an incident like this happens, it’s shocking and surprising,” Gold told AP. “All of the aircraft are maintained, not a penny is spared because we know our mission is so critical.”

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said at a news conference late Friday that officials expected fatalities in the “awful aviation disaster.”

How did the incident occur?

“All we heard was a loud roar and didn’t know where it was coming from. We just turned around and saw the big plume,” Jim Quinn, the owner of the doorbell camera, told the agency.

The crash happened less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

According to the AP report, the Learjet 55 quickly disappeared from radar after taking off from the airport at 6:06 p.m. and climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters). It was registered to a company operating as Med Jets, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

(With AP inputs)