PM Modi, German Chancellor Sholz agree to diversify bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday agreed to diversify bilateral cooperation and to focus on collaborations in the field of climate action and green energy.

In his first phone conversation with the German leader since he assumed office, Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment and expressed appreciation for the “immense contribution” of his predecessor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Modi said he looked forward to “continuing this positive momentum under the leadership” of Sholz, according to a readout from the Indian side.

“They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links. They agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas,” the readout said.

“In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of climate action and green energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments.”

Modi and Scholz also agreed there is “significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German government and India’s own economic vision”. Modi also said he looked forward to meeting Sholz soon for the next meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental consultations.

“Spoke to @OlafScholz today and congratulated him on assuming charge as German Chancellor. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and to meeting him soon for the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations,” Modi tweeted after the conversation.

Separately, external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Australia, Bhutan, Indonesia and the Maldives and reviewed bilateral relations.

“A New Year call with Australian FM and Quad partner @MarisePayne. Confident that 2022 will see even greater advancement in our ties,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“A warm conversation and New Year greetings exchanged with @FMBhutan. Assessed the continuing progress in our Development Partnership. Our unique relationship stands even stronger amidst the Coronavirus challenge,” Jaishankar said about his conversation with his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji.

Jaishankar tweeted that he had a “good talk” with Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi, and that they had agreed to take forward bilateral ties. He said they also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar and Afghanistan, and that they would work closely in the G-20 troika.

Italy, Indonesia and India currently make up the G20 troika. Italy held the G20 presidency in 2021, Indonesia holds it for 2022 and India will take over in 2023.

“Recognized the great progress in bilateral cooperation in my talk with FM @abdulla_shahid. Its mutual benefits are very visible. Conveyed my New Year’s greetings to the people and Government of Maldives,” Jaishankar tweeted about his conversation with his Maldivian counterpart.