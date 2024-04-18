 Poland arrests man suspected of spying for Russia to aid Zelenskyy assassination plot | World News - Hindustan Times
Poland arrests man suspected of spying for Russia to aid Zelenskyy assassination plot

AP |
Apr 18, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Poland arrests man suspected of spying for Russia to aid Zelenskyy assassination plot

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish man has been arrested on allegations of being ready to spy on behalf of Russia’s military intelligence in an alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish prosecutors said Thursday.

Poland arrests man suspected of spying for Russia to aid Zelenskyy assassination plot
Poland arrests man suspected of spying for Russia to aid Zelenskyy assassination plot

The office of Poland’s National Prosecutor said in a statement that the man, identified only as Pawel K., was accused of being prepared to pass airport security information to Russian agents and that he was arrested in Poland on Wednesday.

The man was seeking contact with Russians directly involved in the war in Ukraine and was expected to pass on detailed information about the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in south-eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, which is the gateway for international military and humanitarian supplies for Ukraine. It also serves leaders and politicians traveling in and out of Ukraine. The airport is under the control of U.S. troops.

If convicted, the man could face up to eight years in prison, the statement said.

The prosecutors said the arrest is the result of close cooperation with the prosecutors and security services of Ukraine, who tipped them off and who provided crucial evidence. The case is developing, they said.

A number of people, including a dual Russian-Spanish citizen have been arrested in Poland on allegations of spying for Russia since Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

European Union member Poland has been a staunch supporter of neighboring Ukraine and Zelenskyy in fending off Russia’s aggression of more than two years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

World News
