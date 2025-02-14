A Polish court on Friday sentenced two Russian men under espionage laws for having distributed propaganda for the now disbanded Wagner mercenary group. Poland jails Russians over Wagner sticker 'propaganda'

The pair, identified by Polish counter-intelligence as Alexei T. and Andrei G., were detained in August 2023 for distributing stickers in Polish cities Warsaw and Krakow for Russia's once-powerful mercenary group.

The stickers bore the Wagner logo, a slogan in English saying "We are here. Join us", and a QR code directing people to a Russian website about the mercenary group.

Poland's counter-intelligence agency said at the time: "The Russians had on them more than 3,000 propaganda leaflets promoting the Wagner group."

"These activities were an element of the hybrid warfare aimed at our country," judge Ewa Karp-Sieklucka said Friday, media in Krakow, where the trial was held, reported.

They were sentenced to five years and six months in jail.

While they did not deny distributing the stickers, they pleaded not guilty, arguing they had not been aware they were taking part in a recruitment campaign.

Poland's historically strained relations with neighbouring Russia have dipped to new lows over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Almost three years into the war, Poland remains a staunch ally of Kyiv. It has become a major logistics hub for military equipment the West has been transferring to the war-torn country.

Warsaw officials have frequently blamed Russia for orchestrating sabotage attempts on its soil, which they say are aimed at destabilising the EU member.

In one of its largest espionage trials, Poland in 2023 convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine of preparing sabotage on behalf of Moscow as part of a spy ring.

They were sentenced for preparing to derail trains carrying aid to Ukraine, and monitoring military facilities and critical infrastructure.

In October, Poland ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan, western Poland, over "the hybrid war" it accused Moscow of waging.

