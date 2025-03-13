Menu Explore
Pope Francis remains stable, chest scan confirms improvements: Vatican

Reuters |
Mar 13, 2025 01:23 AM IST

Pope Francis has been described as in a stable or improving condition for more than a week, but the Vatican has not given a timeframe for his discharge.

Pope Francis health update: Pope Francis remains stable in hospital and a recent chest scan confirmed improvements in his condition, the Vatican said on Wednesday, in a further sign of progress as the 88-year-old pontiff battles double pneumonia.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a week-long battle with bronchitis.(File Image/AFP)
Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a week-long battle with bronchitis.(File Image/AFP)

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.

In its latest medical update, the Vatican said the pope's clinical condition was stable. It said a chest X-ray performed on Tuesday had "confirmed improvements observed in previous days".

Francis has been described as in a stable or improving condition for more than a week, but the Vatican has not given a timeframe for his discharge from hospital.

His doctors said on Monday that he was no longer in immediate danger of death, after three weeks of treatment that included four acute respiratory crises for the pontiff.

Francis is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

The pope, who has been receiving oxygen throughout his stay in hospital, has been undergoing respiratory physiotherapy to help with his breathing.

He has also continued with physical therapy to help with mobility. Francis has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain.

Francis, who will celebrate the 12th anniversary of his 2013 election as pope on Thursday, has not been seen in public since entering hospital, the longest such absence of his papacy.

Doctors not involved in Francis' care have said the pope is likely to face a long, fraught road to recovery, given his age and other medical conditions.

The Vatican has not released any images of Francis in hospital, but the pope did record a brief audio message to thank well-wishers on March 6.

