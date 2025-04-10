Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pope Francis wears black pants, not papal attire, in surprise visit to St. Peter's

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2025 10:35 PM IST

POPE-FRANCIS/HEA

VATICAN CITY, - Pope Francis, who is taking two months' rest as he recovers from double pneumonia, made an unannounced visit to St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Thursday dressed in black pants rather than his usual, traditional white papal attire.

Pope Francis wears black pants, not papal attire, in surprise visit to St. Peter's
Pope Francis wears black pants, not papal attire, in surprise visit to St. Peter's

In a video verified by Reuters, the 88-year-old pontiff is seen in a wheelchair wearing black pants and with a striped blanket wrapped around his chest.

The pope, waving at visitors to the basilica as attendants pushed his wheelchair, had a small nasal hose to receive supplemental oxygen, the video showed.

The date of the video recording was verified by Reuters by its metadata and confirmed by the person who shared it.

"We were visiting St. Peter's Basilica and saw some guards passing by and making way, so we went to see what it was, and it was the pope," said Luiz Gil, who took the video. "Few people noticed, it was very quick, but he stopped to talk to a family with a baby."

Francis is recovering at the Vatican after spending 38 days in hospital for double pneumonia, in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

He has only made one previous public appearance since being discharged on March 23, when he briefly greeted crowds during an event in St. Peter's Square on April 6.

The pope rarely makes public appearances wearing civilian garb rather than his traditional papal vestments, but has occasionally dressed down during some trips abroad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Pope Francis wears black pants, not papal attire, in surprise visit to St. Peter's
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On