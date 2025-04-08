Menu Explore
Prince Harry arrives at London court for case against UK over his security

Reuters
Apr 08, 2025 02:51 PM IST

By Michael Holden

LONDON, - Prince Harry made a rare public appearance in Britain on Tuesday at London's Royal Courts of Justice where he is fighting the government over changes made to his security after he stepped down from royal duties.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, is trying to overturn a decision by the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - which decided in February 2020 he would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

Last year, the High Court in London ruled that decision was lawful, dismissed Harry's case, and refused him permission to challenge that ruling in a higher court.

However, the Court of Appeal agreed to hear the case following a direct application from Harry's lawyers.

Harry arrived for the two-day hearing, some of which will be held in private because of the discussion of his security issues.

According to the Sun newspaper, Harry flew in from his home in California on Monday but it was not clear whether he would be seeing any of his family from whom he has become estranged since his public criticism of his relatives and royal aides.

King Charles and his Harry's stepmother Queen Camilla are currently on a state visit to Italy where they will be celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Harry's trip also comes amid a high-profile, bitter dispute with the chief executive of his charity Sentebale, which he founded in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Sophie Chandauka has accused him of bullying and racism, while Harry, who stepped down from his role at the charity, has called what happened "heartbreaking".

The Duke of Sussex, along with other senior royals, had received full publicly-funded security protection before he stepped back from his royal duties and moved to the U.S. with his American wife Meghan in March 2020.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as RAVEC, then decided Harry would no longer receive the same level of protection.

Harry's case against the government is one of a number of legal forays he has made in recent years, having taken action against a number of British newspapers over invasions of privacy and phone-hacking.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

