Home / World News / ‘Probe Brazil president for linking jabs to AIDS’
world news

‘Probe Brazil president for linking jabs to AIDS’

President Jair Bolsonaro said in an October 24 broadcast that “official reports from the UK government suggest that fully vaccinated people... are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated.”
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (AFP)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Agencies |

A justice of Brazil’s top court ordered on Friday that President Jair Bolsonaro be investigated for comments linking Covid-19 vaccines to AIDS - an assertion rejected by doctors and scientists. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes instructed the country’s top prosecutor, Augusto Aras, to look into the accusation raised by a pandemic inquiry conducted by Brazil’s Senate.

The future of any probe is uncertain, however. Aras rarely goes against the president and has not opened an investigation into Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic despite calls to do so by the Senate committee

It’s just a cold, says Biden

US President Joe Biden has at least one thing in common with thousands of parents and grandparents this winter: He’s picked up a cold from his young grandson.

The president has had a scratchy voice and an occasional cough all week, prompting questions from the press about his health on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

He assured reporters that he’s tested daily for Covid and is negative. “What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” he said. “It’s just a cold.”

UK PM reported to cops

British PM Boris Johnson has been reported to the policy by a Labour MP for allegedly hosting two parties at Downing street despite Covid-related restrictions last year, according to a report by The Guardian.

Labour MP Neil Coyle has written to Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick to investigate reports that Johnson attended two events, one in November and the other in December, it said. 

